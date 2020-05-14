Coronavirus updates: Armenia reports 142 new, 72 recovery cases on May 14

Armenia has confirmed 142 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 3,860 in the country as of 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14, the Ministry of Health reports. 72 more patients have recovered from the disease with the total number of recoveries now standing at 1,572.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities has reached 49 after one more patient died on Wednesday.

The latest victim was a 65-year-old male patient who had no underlying chronic health condition, the ministry said.

Apart from that, two cases of death were registered on Friday when the patient had tested positive for coronavirus, but the causes of deaths were another disease. The total of such death cases is .

2,218 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment.

As many as 36,016, tests have been performed in the country since the disease outbreak.

