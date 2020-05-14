Azerbaijani Forces Fire at Civilian Targets in Armenia’s Tavush

Azerbaijani troops once again on Wednesday opened fired at civilian targets in the Berkaber village in Armenia’s Tavush Province, this time using large caliber weapons, according to Armenia Defense Ministry.

Bullet fragments at a home in Tavush Province after fresh attacks by Azerbaijan

”Today, on May 13 at 14:00 (2 p.m.) Azerbaijani troops opened fire from large caliber weapons in the direction of Berkaber village of Tavush Province, damaging some houses. The enemy was silenced following an adequate retaliation by the Armenian border guards,’’ Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan wrote in Facebook post, adding that there were no casualties.

In late March, a teenage boy and two Armenian soldiers were injured when Azerbaijani troops fired at positions and civilian targets on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in the Noyemberian region of Tavush Province.

That incident prompted the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas to express concern. He told Armenpress at the time that the fact that this incident is taking place when the international community is collectively combating the coronavirus pandemic is perplexing.

“It is perplexing that the escalation is happening at a time when the international community is waging a united battle against the coronavirus pandemic. In this regard I am calling on the parties to the conflict to heed the United Nations Secretary General’s calls on a global ceasefire,” Zas told Armenpress at the time.

Last month, after a video conference, the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov issued a joint announcement, along with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairmen, pledging their countries’ adherence to the UN Secretary General’s calls for a global ceasefire

