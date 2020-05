Armenia’s government makes a decision to extend state of emergency till June 13

Armenia’s government has decided today to extend the state of emergency for another month.

The cabinet approved today the decision to extend it till June 13.

Justice minister Rustam Badasyan said that in some places the wearing of face masks will be mandatory and the violation of the rule will be qualified as violation of free movement right.

https://www.aysor.am/en/news/2020/05/14/government-emergency/1696068