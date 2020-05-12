U.S. Embassy hails Armenia’s “impressive progress” on its path to a democratic society – Public Radio of Armenia

The U.S. Embassy in Yerevan has hailed Armenia’s “impressive progress” on its path to a democratic society.

“The U.S. Embassy in Yerevan is pleased to see that Armenia continues to make impressive progress on its path to a democratic society, achieving the largest two-year improvement of any country in the history of Freedom House’s Nations in Transit Democracy Score,” the Embassy said in a Facebook post.

“Along with USAID Armenia we are committed to supporting the reforms needed to move Armenia forward in its path to democracy and rule of law,” the Embassy said.

Armenia improved the democracy score from 2.93 to 3.00 in the Nations in Transit 2020 report published by the Freedom House.

Armenia thus earned the largest two-year improvement ever recorded in Nations in Transit.

