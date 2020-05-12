Kocharyan operated on in Yerevan clinic

Robert Kocharyan’s office informs that the second president underwent surgery at the Izmirlyan Medical Center in Yerevan on Tuesday morning.

“The operation was conducted as scheduled. President Robert Kocharyan’s condition is satisfactory; he is under doctors’ observation,” reads the statement.

Kocharyan was hospitalized on April 28. The former president, who ended his second term in 2008, is facing criminal charges over toppling Armenia’s constitutional order in the period of the March 1-2, 2008 deadly post-electoral turmoil disputing the outcome of the February 19 presidential election. He has been in detention since June 25, 2019.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2020/05/12/Kocharyan/3286949