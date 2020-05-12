ARS-WUSA Receives $50,000 Donation from Philanthropist Mr. & Mrs. Jack Youredjian

GLENDALE—The Armenian Relief Society of Western USA is a charitable women’s organization and continues to adhere to its humanitarian principles and vision, while remaining true to its mission, to offer assistance and services to individuals and families in need. In the days of a global pandemic, the organization has been actively offering aid in various aspects to help vulnerable populations endure this crisis. Every effort is being made to provide food, basic necessities, and immediate aid to community members and help provide for families facing dire circumstances.

As a result of the public health crisis, the ARS of Western USA joined the Covid-19 Armenian Community Task Force, which was initiated by the ARF Western US Central Committee and comprised of community organizations with a long history of serving communities. The Task Force’s primary goal is to work toward keeping the community informed and connected, as well as provide immediate assistance to those in need.

While significant challenges have emerged as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the ARS of Western USA has been fortunate to receive community support and backing in the form of donations to help mitigate the impacts of the pandemic across communities.

On May 5, 2020, Jack Youredjian, Founder and Executive Chairman of Western Drug, visited the ARS Regional Headquarters in Glendale, California and met with ARS Regional Executive Chairperson Silva Poladian and General Manager Jasik Jarahian. The visit also allowed for a tour of the regional headquarters, as well as a close familiarization with the operations of the ARS Social Services Division.

Youredjian commended the organization’s humanitarian work and activities, while making a generous donation of $50,000 to advance its mission. The ARS of Western USA is proud and thankful to be the recipient of this donation by Mr. & Mrs. Jack and Zarig Youredjian (member of the ARS Santa Monica Gars Chapter).

Recently, Mr. Youredjian donated a total of 4,500 face masks to the ARS of Western USA, its Social Services Division, and the Covid-19 Armenian Community Task Force. In yet another contribution to help fight against the pandemic, he donated an additional 100,000 surgical masks to the City of Los Angeles on behalf of the Armenian people through the Consul General of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles.

The ARS of Western USA, Regional Executive Board extends its utmost appreciation to benefactors Mr. & Mrs. Youredjian for their generosity and steadfast support of the Armenian Relief Society and its mission.

