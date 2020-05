Risk of flooding at Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute

At 1:20pm on Monday, the National Center for Crisis Management of Armenia received a report that rainwater had accumulated near the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute in Yerevan, and there was a risk of flooding the museum.

It turned out that the museum’s drainage system was clogged, as a result of which rainwater had accumulated in its open-air area.

The rescuers who arrived at the scene carried out drainage work, and water service workers eliminated the clogging.

https://news.am/eng/news/577789.html