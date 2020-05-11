President of the Polish Bishops’ Conference Encourages #ThankYouJohnPaul2 Initiative

PAWEŁ RYTEL-ANDRIANIK

May 18 is 100th Anniversary of Saint’s Birth

“I encourage you to take part in the hashtag initiative #ThankYouJohnPaul2. It consists in the publication in social media of entries, photos or short videos to thank St. John Paul II,” said the President of the Polish Bishops’ Conference, Archbishop Stanisław Gądecki. The initiative is connected with the 100th anniversary of Karol Wojtyła’s birth, which falls on May 18.

“In this way, we can express our gratitude to Pope John Paul II, for what he has brought and brings to our personal, family, and social life. For all the meetings we had with him, in which we had the opportunity to participate, for his words, which we remember the most, for the inspirations he has evoked and continues to evoke in us. We can also publish the memories associated with him. In this way, we will also tell about St. John Paul II to the young generation that did not have the opportunity to get to know the Pope more closely, but is so much present in social media” – emphasized Archbishop Gądecki.

The initiative #ThankYouJohnPaul2 has a global character and is supported by the Polish Bishops’ Conference. Internet users want to create a virtual birthday cake in social media thanks to entries, videos, photos. Already in 2002, St. John Paul II called on the whole Church bravely to “cross this new threshold”, to “put out into the deep of cyberspace” for evangelization.

https://zenit.org/articles/president-of-the-polish-bishops-conference-encourages-thankyoujohnpaul2-initiative/