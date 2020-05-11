Armenia Ambassador to Ukraine: Armenian Genocide also one of major factors for genocide prevention

Ambassador of Armenia to Ukraine Tigran Seyranyan told Ukraine’s NASH TV that the Armenian Genocide not only concerns the Armenian people, but it is also one of the major factors for prevention of future genocides.

“Many people ask why the prevention of genocides is one of the priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy. This isn’t an end in itself. As a nation having experienced the first genocide of the 20th century, we Armenians play a major role in prevention of genocides around the world,” he said.

Ambassador Seyranyan recalled that in 2015 Armenia and Ukraine co-authored the United Nations Resolution on establishing the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime.

“That same year, Armenian and Ukrainian diplomats worked very effectively on the genocide agenda within other international organizations, particularly in Vienna and the OSCE. Our collaboration attests to the fact that we have tremendous resource for cooperation in the future,” the Ambassador said, adding that Armenia is ready to enhance dialogue with Ukraine.

“The Armenian community of Ukraine is of major significance for Armenia. The citizens of Armenia and Ukraine serve as a unique bridge for the development of the relations between the two countries. There is great potential for the development of economic ties. The countries can cooperate to enhance ties in sectors such as alternative energy and high technologies. Both countries are part of the EU Eastern Partnership, and there are many terms for cooperation here as well,” he said, adding that the most important thing is that the societies of both Armenia and Ukraine are hinged on a European value system.

The Ambassador also said he is certain that the intergovernmental commission on economic affairs needs to resume its sessions.

“Another direction that I would like to mention is parliamentary diplomacy. In this sense, the Supreme Rada has a friendship group with Armenia. Armenian deputies have already visited Kyiv where they had an effective meeting with their Ukrainian colleagues. Ukrainian MPs were also scheduled to visit Armenia, but once again, the visit was canceled due to the pandemic,” he said.

