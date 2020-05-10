Regina Caeli: Pope Remembers Mothers Around the World

Entrusts Them to Protection of Mary

JIM FAIR

In many countries, May 10, is Mother’s Day. In light of that, Pope Francis has special blessings for moms everywhere during his remarks following the recitation of the Regina Caeli, broadcast live from the Papal Library in the Vatican.

“Celebrated today in many countries is Mother’s Day,” the Holy Father said. “I wish to remember with gratitude and affection all mothers, entrusting them to the protection of Mary, our Heavenly Mother. My thought goes also to mothers that have passed to the other life and who accompany us from Heaven. Let’s have a bit of silence for each one to remember his/her mother.”

https://zenit.org/articles/regina-caeli-pope-remembers-mothers-around-the-world/