Armenia records 138 COVID-19 new cases: Total number reaches 3,313

As of Sunday, 11:00 AM, 3,313 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia, health ministry reported.

According to it, 1,325 recoveries and 45 deaths have been reported. 1,928 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment.

In total, 31590 tests have been completed.

Thus, we have 138 new cases and 58 recoveries.

https://news.am/eng/news/577685.html