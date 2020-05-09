US Ambassador to Armenia Paid Her Respects to Armenian Heroes of World War II

”In commemoration of the 75 the anniversary of Victory Day, Ambassador Tracy paid her respects to the Armenian heroes of World War II by laying a wreath at the Eternal Flame in Yerevan’s Victory Park”, the statement reads.

