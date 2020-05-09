Traces detected of arson attempt near door of Armenian church in Istanbul

ISTANBUL. – In the early hours of the morning on Friday, a sad event occurred in front of the street gate of the Dznunt Surp Asdvadzadzin Armenian Church in Istanbul, Turkey, the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople informed.

An unidentified person fled trying to set the street door of the church on fire.

The board of directors of the church’s foundation immediately lodged a complaint with the police forces.

While the church’s pastor informed the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople regarding this incident, the Istanbul deputy police chief also contacted the patriarchate and expressed his sadness, and stated that the perpetrator would be caught as soon as possible.

The patriarchate determined that the officials of this church were not hurt, and no damage was caused to the church and its door.

As per the respective statement issued from the Istanbul Governorship’s Provincial Press and Public Relations Directorate, the suspect has been apprehended, and the investigation continues.

https://news.am/eng/news/577545.html