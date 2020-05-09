Shushi was the captivated dignity of Armenians – Ashot Ghulyan | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Shushi was the captivated dignity of Armenians the liberation of which predetermined our future victories, ARMENPRESS reports President of the National Assembly of Artsakh Ashot Ghulyan said in his message on the occasion of the triple holiday.

”I warmly congratulate all of us, our sisters and brothers in Artsakh, Mother Armenia and the Diaspora, on the occasion of the May triple holiday’’, Ghulyan said, emphasizing that the May triple holiday is the proof of the invincibility of the Armenian people. ”Only the nations that keep firm the chain of victories survive and deserve glory. We were able to do that due to our spiritual strength and unity. The victory of 100s of thousands of Armenians in the Soviet Army 75 years ago was reaffirmed during the days of the Artsakh liberation war”, he said.

”Shushi was not just a military position that had to be silenced or just a town, Shushi was the captivated dignity of the Armenian people, the liberation of which predetermined our future victories… We realized that peace is not a gift, it’s a great value that can be achieved as a result of unwavering spirit and relentless struggle, which unfortunately, required irreversible losses. Glory to all our martyrs, whose lives were sacrificed for our national dreams”, Ghulyan said.

The Armenian people celebrate triple holiday on May 9 – the victory of the Great Patriotic War, Shushi liberation and the establishment of the Defense Army of Artsakh.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan

