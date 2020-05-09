President Sarkissian talks about meetings with intelligence officers Gevorg and Gohar Vardanyans | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian talked about legendary intelligence officers, Hero of the Soviet Union Gevorg Vardanyan and his wife Gohar Vardanyan, told about their friendship and meetings, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

‘’I have had the honor to have personal relations with Gohar and Gevorg Vardanyans, we are friends’’, he said, adding that his mother and Gohar had been friends for long years and their friendship had started from Tehran.

Highly appreciating the activities and contribution of the intelligence officers, the President said that their lives, which were not so public due to objective reasons, is a beautiful and heroic story full of events that are sometimes out of imagination.

‘’Armenians can be not only brilliant scientists, politicians, businessmen, but also the best intelligence officers of the world. Gohar and Gevorg Vardanyans have proved it’’, he said, emphasizing that they are the best example of what one should understand saying ‘’serve the motherland’’, and living away from the motherland to love it and never forget. ‘’Armenian-Russian relations have always been based not only on shared historical ties, but also on the human stories of individuals, be they Hovhannes Ayvazovski, Hovhannes Baghramyan, Viktor Hambardzumyan or Gevorg and Gohar Vardanyans’’, the President said.

At the proposal of President Sarkissian, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin also talked about the life and activities of the legendary couple, stressing not only their high professionalism but also their bright human features.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan

