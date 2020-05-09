Live – The Pandemic & Vulnerable Diaspora Communities

HyeTert.org Online Discussion (Live Streaming) -in English & Armenian (brief summaries in Turkish)

The Pandemic and Vulnerable Diaspora Communities

Hosted by Ayda Erbal (NYU) and Hratch Tchilingirian (Oxford)

Saturday, 9 May 2020

Beirut, Damascus, Istanbul 18:00

Yerevan 19:00 | London 16:00

Buenos Aires 12:00 | New York 11:00

Los Angeles 08:00 | Sydney 01:00

Guest panelists

Turkey | Haçik Canel, Coordinator, Istanbul-Armenian Relief Coordination Group

Dr. Armenak Mezaduryan, Chief Physician & Director, Surp Prgich Hospital, Istanbul

Syria | Bishop Armash Nalbandian, Primate, Diocese of Damascus

Lebanon | Serop Ohanian, Director, Howard Karagheusian Centre, Bourj Hammoud

Argentina | Dr. Khatchig Der Ghougassian, Political Scientist, Buenos Aires

Armenia | Sara Anjargolian, Chief of Staff, Office of High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs

