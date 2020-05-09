Live – The Pandemic & Vulnerable Diaspora Communities

Powered by Restream.io
HyeTert.org Online Discussion (Live Streaming) -in English & Armenian (brief summaries in Turkish)
The Pandemic and Vulnerable Diaspora Communities
Hosted by Ayda Erbal (NYU) and Hratch Tchilingirian (Oxford)
Saturday, 9 May 2020
Beirut, Damascus, Istanbul 18:00
Yerevan 19:00 | London 16:00
Buenos Aires 12:00 | New York 11:00
Los Angeles 08:00 | Sydney 01:00
Guest panelists
Turkey | Haçik Canel, Coordinator, Istanbul-Armenian Relief Coordination Group
Dr. Armenak Mezaduryan, Chief Physician & Director, Surp Prgich Hospital, Istanbul
Syria | Bishop Armash Nalbandian, Primate, Diocese of Damascus
Lebanon | Serop Ohanian, Director, Howard Karagheusian Centre, Bourj Hammoud
Argentina | Dr. Khatchig Der Ghougassian, Political Scientist, Buenos Aires
Armenia | Sara Anjargolian, Chief of Staff, Office of High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs
