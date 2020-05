Armenians Danced “Kochari” at the Walls of Reichstag in Berlin (VIDEO)

The dance “Kochari” was performed by the Armenian soldiers in 1945 in Reichstag, Berlin. Related to this event, there was written the poem “Dance of Victory”.

