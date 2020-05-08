PM Pashinyan holds telephone conversation with Pope Francis

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Pope Francis on May 8, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The PM thanked for the efforts of the Holy Roman Church and personally Pope Francis aimed at mitigating the social-economic problems resulted by coronavirus and helping the vulnerable people and presented the measures of the Armenian Government aimed at fighting the pandemic.

The sides emphasized the importance of encouraging peace and stop of militarization. In this context PM Pashinyan highlighted the call for universal ceasefire by Pope Francis last month and presented Armenia’s commitment for a peaceful settlement to NK conflict, and also expressed gratitude to His Holiness for standing with the Armenian people and promoting the historical justice.

His Holiness congratulated PM Pashinyan on the 2nd anniversary of assuming the PM’s Office. He expressed great satisfaction over the fraternal and unwavering relations between the Roman Catholic Church and the Armenian Apostolic Church. Pope Francis reaffirmed his position on the Armenian Genocide issue.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

