Nations Cup: Armenia’s Aronian scores third win in a row

Armenian GM Levon Aronian scored his third consecutive victory in the FIDE Chess.com Online Nations Cup.

He defeated Iranian Alireza Firouzja in Round 5 on Thursday, contributing to Team Europe’s 2,5-1,5 win over the Rest of the World Team.

Aronian had scored 2 out of 2 with wins over Vidit Gujrathi from India and Leinier Dominguez from Cuba in Rounds 3 and 4 of the tournament.

The FIDE Nations Cup is being played on May 5-10. Six teams – Europe, Russia, India, China, USA, and the Rest of the World – play an online rapid team competition featuring some of the world’s leading chess players.

Aronian plays for the European team together with Garry Kasparov, Anish Giri, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Anna Muzychuk, Jan-Krzysztof Duda and Nana Dzagnidze.

The Superfinal is played on May 10.

