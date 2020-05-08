Fight breaks out in Armenia parliament (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The situation in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia heated up during the speech of Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia party and head of the Bright Armenia faction in parliament, and the fists were raised.

“When you use ‘scoundrel’ or similar words from the [NA] pulpit, it causes tension,” Marukyan said, addressing Babken Tunyan, a member of the majority My Step faction.

Then MY Step MP Sasun Mikaelyan started shouting at Marukyan from his place, which was not heard. But Marukyan’s words were heard. “Mr. Mikaelyan, I am not an ‘uncle’ for you. What will you smack?” he said and got down from the pulpit.

Sasun Mikaelyan approached Marukyan and started punching him. Marukyan punched back, and then a big fight started.

Most MPs left their seats, and it was not clear who had come to break up the fight and who had come to fight.

NA Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan and Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan were also in the middle of the brawl, and they tried to calm the situation.

Shortly afterwards, Mirzoyan returned to his seat and called on everyone to also take their seats.

https://news.am/eng/news/577322.html