Russia embassy in Armenia launches photo exhibitions’ series on Great Patriotic War years (PHOTOS)

In the lead-up to the 75th anniversary of the victory Great Patriotic War in World War II, the Russian embassy in Armenia has launched a series of photo exhibitions of the war years, prepared by the Federal Archival Agency of Russia, as well ass TASS and RIA Novosti news agencies.

“The work of Soviet frontline photo reporters shows the battles and moments of peace, the daily hard work of the rear, the feats of the partisans, the suffering of the prisoners, and the daily life of the war years. The materials are a proof of the heroism of the Soviet people,” the Russian embassy in Armenia noted.

