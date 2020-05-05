GenEd Project Launches Contest for Educators

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – The Genocide Education Project (GenEd) knows there are many educators who have used GenEd’s workshops and resources, as well as other materials, to develop their own lesson plans.

Now GenEd would like to learn from these educators! To show our appreciation and encourage others to teach about genocide and incorporate the Armenian case into their curriculum, GenEd is offering this opportunity to submit a lesson plan or unit addressing genocide and the Armenian Genocide. See below for guidelines and prizes.

Contest Guidelines

Armenian Weekly