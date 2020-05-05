Coronavirus update: Armenia reports 112 new cases on May 5

Armenia has confirmed 112 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 2,619 in the country as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, the Ministry of Health reports.

40 more patients have recovered from the disease with the total number of recoveries now standing at 1,111.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities has grown by one to 40.

The latest victim was a 64-year-old female patient, who had underlying chronic health conditions, the ministry said.

2 more death cases were recorded on Monday when the patients had tested positive for coronavirus, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such death cases is 6.

1,462 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment.

As many as 25,846 tests have been performed in the country since the disease outbreak.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/05/05/coronavirus-update/2285702