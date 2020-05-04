Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,507 in Armenia, 4 new deaths reported

YEREVAN. – As of Monday 11am, a total of 121 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

Overall, 2,507 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in the country as of Monday morning.

A total of 24,941 tests—765 in the past day—have been conducted so far, and 1,393 people are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 1,071 COVID-19 patients—36 people in the past day—have recovered thus far, whereas 39 others have died in Armenia from the disease, as the death toll has risen by four in the past day.

https://news.am/eng/news/576311.html