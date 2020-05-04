Kids stay home to watch Pokrig!

The Pokrig Tale Site continues to publish stories in Western Armenian and help to learn Armenian during the quarantine. Pokrig has been highly popular in 21 countries with the large Armenian communities. Pokrig stories’ view count has skyrocketed in the last two months as the world embraced distance learning. Our website traffic has increased and the visit rate rose by 82 percent compared to last month.

Pokrig will display the creativity of kids on social media in the next days. Pokrig’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts will become available for children in 21 countries around the globe to demonstrate their talents such as singing, saying tongue twisters, handcrafting and reading poems under the “Let’s stay home and watch Pokrig!” programme during this isolation period.

Illustrations, animations, sounds

Celebrating six years in May 2020, Pokrig presents more than 100 stories, with two new stories added each month. Besides the text, each story is accompanied by illustrations, animations and narrations. Pokrig’s content focuses on children aged 4-7 and 8-12, and has its own Youtube channel. It offers the option to watch, read or listen to the stories. The stories intend to entertain children in their mother tongue without any classroom stress or grade pressure. They also aim to make the young ones think about and discuss concepts such as justice, empathy, courage, recycling and environmentalism.

Play and learn

The recently-added Activity Pages on the website offer a wonderful opportunity to learn new words and concepts, and develop better reading and listening skills. Story-related games and instructions on the “Activity Pages” enable parents and teachers to reflect on a story together with the children.

The Pokrig website is made up of Armenian folk tales, fables, legends, myths, tongue twisters and contemporary stories. The site also includes prominent Armenian children’s literature authors and famous international writers. Pokrig features the works of classical Armenian authors such as Tumanyan, Khngoyan, Aghayan and Aykegtsi as well as adapted world classics from writers such as William Saroyan, Oscar Wilde, Cervantes and Tolstoy. Pokrig also creates a platform for children’s authors who write in Western Armenian, including Anahid Sarkissian.

All around the world

Visitors in Istanbul, Yerevan, Moscow, Los Angeles, Marseilles and Montreal make up 70 percent of the site’s traffic while the remaining 30 percent is spread across the world from Australia to Argentine, Lebanon to the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt to the Philippines.

