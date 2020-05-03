Armenia lifts restrictions on freedom of movement, allows most economic activity

Armenia will lift all restrictions on the freedom of movement from Monday, May 4, Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant Tigran Avinyan informs.

The public transport will still not work. Restrictions on inter-regional movement had been lifted earlier, but a special regime may be imposed in certain settlements depending on the risk of spread of the coronavirus.

In addition to other types of economic activity, the entire manufacturing industry, including textiles, furniture, footwear production and polygraphy wills start working.

Wholesale and retail trade will be allowed only in specialized and non-specialized stores and kiosks. Malls, shopping centers and markets remain closed.

The activities of restaurants, bars, cafes, taverns will be allowed exclusively in the open-air areas.

The information and communication sector will resume activities in full.

Botanical gardens and zoos and specially protected areas will also open.

Sports clubs and objects will only be open to professional athletes for training and holding sports events.

Washing, cleaning and dry-cleaning services, hairdressing salons, beauty salons, body care services will resume activities.

At the same time, Avinyan says, there are mandatory rules for the organization of activities for all permitted areas, the non-observance of which will lead to the application of liability measures prescribed by law. Control over the observance of the rules will be strengthened.

“The easing of restrictions does not mean that the threat of the epidemic has passed. This is an attempt to adapt to the new rules of coexistence. Therefore, at this stage, the individual, social and corporate responsibility of each of us is very important. This is a unique test for all of us to demonstrate to what extent we are able to show high consciousness and discipline,” Tigran Avinyan said in a Facebook post.

He underlined that there could be a return to the regime of strict restriction in case of aggravation of the situation.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu