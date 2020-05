Five Armenian nationals return from Italy on special Venice-Yerevan flight – Public Radio of Armenia

Five Armenian nationals return from Italy on special Venice-Yerevan flight

Five Armenian nationals have returned home on a special Venice-Yerevan flight, the Armenian Embassy in Italy informs.

The transportation was organized with joint efforts of the Commandant’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Armenian Embassy in Italy.

The citizens will be quarantined for 14 days.

