Coronavirus cases climb to 2,273 in Armenia on May 2

Armenia has confirmed 125 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 2,273 in the country as of 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health reports.

33 more patients have recovered from the disease with the total number of recoveries now standing at 1,010, while one person has died.

In total, 1,227 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. As many as 23,142 tests have been performed in the country since the disease outbreak.

