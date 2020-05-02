City of Smile charitable foundation of Armenia launches online charity fundraiser

The City of Smile charitable foundation of Armenia is organizing an online charity fundraiser from May 2 to June 2, the entire proceeds of which will be donated to people under the age of 25 with cancer and blood diseases.

In this connection, the foundation appeals to compatriots living in Armenia and the diaspora, to its benefactors and partners, so that in these difficult days, everyone can contribute to the treatment of Armenian children and youth with cancer.

According to statistics, 70 percent of the children in Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) with cancer and blood diseases are treated.

The information on how to donate to this fundraiser is accessible here.

