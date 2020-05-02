AS Roma could swap Cengiz Under for Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Italian outlet Leggo claim there is ‘cautious optimism’ from AS Roma about bringing Mkhitaryan in this summer, and they could consider a swap deal for Cengiz Under to make it happen, The Daily Sun reports.

As per claims from Gianluca Di Marzio this week, AS Roma are keen to sign Mkhitaryan on a permanent deal. However, they aren’t in contact with the Gunners just yet. They’re planning to first hold talks with the player and his agent to establish his intentions.

The coronavirus pandemic throws a spanner in the works, though. Arsenal wanted around €20m, a figure that seems much less reasonable for a player in his thirties now.

Leggo claim there are a couple of possible solutions. One is another loan, presumably either with an obligation to buy or a year-long contract extension at Arsenal. Mkhitaryan’s deal expires next summer, so that’s the only way a loan could work.

The other is a swap deal for Cengiz Under. Arsenal would need to throw in around €10m to sweeten the deal.

