Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and Mario Pietrodarchi join for “remote” performance

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra has joined accordion and Italian bandoneon player Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi to remotely perform Pat Metheny’s “Letter from Home.”

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=642379409942360

https://en.armradio.am/2020/05/02/armenian-state-symphony-orchestra-and-mario-pietrodarchi-join-for-remote-performance/