Mkhitaryan, Pogba, Milla Jovovich, other celebrities join ‘TOVMASYAN’ Charity Foundation auction (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – There will also be an auction within the framework of the “TOVMASYAN” Charity Foundation’s online pan-Armenian concert on Saturday, in which many Armenian and world-renowned celebrities have expressed their desire to participate. Artak Tovmasyan, President of the “TOVMASYAN” Charity Foundation, stated this at Friday’s press conference.

He informed that the idea of the auction was born later, when the famous painter Shmavon Shmavonyan had called him and proposed to join this charity event by providing one of his paintings for auction. After that, other celebrities also joined this idea.

“The number of people wishing to join the charity auction is increasing day by day,” Tovmasyan added. “Henrikh Mkhitaryan, [Paul] Pogba, members of the French national [football] team will auction off their personal belongings, or uniforms. The number of auction participants is increasing every minute, as they start learning about the initiative in different corners of the world. Many Russian Olympic athletes, Hollywood stars—including Milla Jovovich—also have joined us. This is already becoming a rule and a tradition. Church representatives also have joined. The event had a different ‘picture’ 25 days ago, today—different. This became a great pan-Armenian movement which is already the image of all of us, the honor of the Armenians, and another opportunity to show our unity. I want that there be a climate that will make people equal and united. Our nation has had many difficulties which it was able to overcome by unity.”

https://news.am/eng/news/575970.html