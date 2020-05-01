Chamlian Shows Teacher Appreciation with ‘Driveway Parade’

Going above and beyond, Chamlian Armenian School hosted its first Driveway Parade in order to emphasize the readiness and willingness of its teachers to go the extra mile for their students. This unique experience provided an opportunity for Chamlian students to physically visit Chamlian, while maintaining physical distancing by remaining in their vehicles.

Students and teachers had the opportunity to connect on a personal level with waves, encouraging words, banners, and smiles! The Kindergarten department of Chamlian Armenian School, comprised of Anoush Garabedian, Carolina Chavez, Nora Krajian, Zorineh Mardirosian, and Anet Aboolian, along with Chamlian Principal Dr. Talin Kargodorian and administration staff Seda Batmanian, and Deeown Shaverdian greeted students in the driveway to remind their Chamlian Tigers that they love them and miss them beyond words.

Chamlian Armenian School continues to actively engage students within their exemplary Distance Learning Program and awaits the day to welcome back their beloved students on their beautiful campus!