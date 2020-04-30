Zareh Sinanyan: Government sets objective to ensure repatriation of 2-2.5 million Armenians in 30 years

During today’s session of the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport of the National Assembly of Armenia, High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan answered deputies’ questions and declared that the Armenian government has set the strategic objective to ensure repatriation of 2-2.5 million Armenians in the course of 30 years.

Sinanyan added that it will be necessary to create appropriate conditions to achieve this strategic objective and achieve it circumstantially and explained that economic growth serves as a key element.

