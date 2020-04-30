How Can the Armenian Genocide Be Forgotten? Russian TV Journalist to Ukrainian Politician

Famous Russian TV and radio journalist Vladimir Solovyov referred to the Armenian Genocide during his program. As Armenpress reports during the Russia-1 programme “An Evening with Vladimir Solovyov” he asked the Ukrainian politician why Ukraine does not recognize the Armenian Genocide.

The presenter touched on this topic during the debate in connection with the fact that the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky accused the Soviet Union for the Holodomor.

”There is a deal of meanness when you said: we will not recognize the genocide of the Armenian people in the Ottoman Empire. And you have explained why. As first of all you do not want to spoil relations with Turkey. What is it all about? Avakov in this regard behaves much more decent. At least he writes. He still remembers his Armenian roots. Are there any principles in your country, in general? How can the Armenian Genocide be forgotten, how can this be done?” said Vladimir Solovyov.

