287 Armenian WWII veterans to get a one-time payment of AMD 300,000 – Public Radio of Armenia

287 Armenian WWII veterans to get a one-time payment of AMD 300,000

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Victory in World War Second, 287 veterans will get a one-time payment of AMD 300,000.

The decision was made at the government sitting today.

The monthly bonuses paid to WWII veterans were raised from 50 thousand to 100 thousand AMD last year.

An estimated 500 thousand residents of Armenia, then a republic of less than 1.4 million people, were drafted to the Soviet army during the bloodiest war in the history of humankind. Only just over half of them returned home alive.

All public events to mark the 75th anniversary of the Victory have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

