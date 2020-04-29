In Gyumri will build a new hospital “in Nazareth and son Sirmakes Hanlan”

YEREVAN, 28 APR – Sputnik. In Gyumri will be built a new maternity hospital “in Nazareth and son Sirmakes Hanlan”. About this on his page in Facebook wrote the millionaire Swiss Vardan Sirmakes, put up a photo with the Minister of health of Armenia Arsen Torosian.

“Already signed a Memorandum of understanding under which the means of created Fund of Gyumri will start the construction of a hospital “in Nazareth and son Sirmakes Hanlan,” wrote the Sirmakes.

He noted that the new hospital contributes to the development of the health sector in Shirak region of the country and will solve the existing problems.

In turn, the Minister of health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan left a comment under the post of Sirmakes and expressed hope for early commencement of construction.

Earlier Sirmakes in an interview with Sputnik Armenia noted that he intends to finish the project of pure gold in Armenia.

The Sirmakes, a jeweler and businessman, co-founder of Swiss watchcompany Franck Muller. Five years ago, he expressed a desire to build factory in Armenia’s banking gold bullion and signed the Memorandum with the Central Bank of the Republic. All these years, he conducted negotiations with equipment suppliers and with international certification organizations.

