Renowned composer Loris Tjeknavorian creates ‘abstract’ music on pandemic era

Distinguished Iranian-Armenian composer and conductor Loris Tjeknavorian said on Monday that he has created a piece of music on coronavirus pandemic and has described it as an abstract art without melody.

In a virtual interview with IRNA news agency, the maestro stated that some emotions are abstract, adding “when you listen to the work, you have to listen to what is being made.”

Loris Tjeknavorian was born on 13 October 1937 in Borujerd, Iran, to immigrant Armenian parents. From 1989-1998 and 1999-2000, he was the principal conductor and artistic director of the Armenian Philharmonic Orchestra in Yerevan.

As one of the leading conductors of his generation, he has led international orchestras throughout the world such as in Austria, the UK, the USA, Canada, Hungary, Copenhagen, Iran, Finland, Russia, Armenia, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Africa, and Denmark.

Panorama.AM