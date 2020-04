Yerevan Radio archives go digital thanks to German-Kurdish Cultural Institute

The German-Kurdish Cultural Institute has for the first time ever released the archives of Yerevan Radio.

It has made the records available on all the digital platforms, including its YouTube channel, Gazete Karınca reports.

Over 900 records have gone viral.

The Institute has asked all its Kurdish artists to follow their channels and share their favorite songs from platforms.

Tert