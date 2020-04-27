‘We commemorated very loudly, but without lament’ – Armenian PM on April 24 events | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says with these year’s April 24 Armenian Genocide commemoration events, Armenia and Armenians have set a new civilizational yardstick to tell about themselves, the PM said live on Facebook today.

The PM firstly reminded that when the coronavirus crisis started, the leadership announced that this crisis should be viewed as an opportunity. He said on April 24 this theoretical thesis found its brightest and the most memorable reflection.

“How could people be banned to visit the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial on April 24? This seemed something impossible. But on the other hand, how we could let the visits knowing that it will result in more new coronavirus cases, and the situation would be definitely out of control. And we decided to be guided with the thesis – “crisis as an opportunity”. We told about ourselves, our history without voice, we commemorated very loudly, visibly, but without lament. We looked at ourselves from other point of view. And I am sure that we all liked our that image and look”, Pashinyan said. “I think we have set a new civilizational yardstick for ourselves, to tell about ourselves and present ourselves. We have set a new civilizational benchmark of our identity”.

He also commented on some opinions according to which the leadership deliberately closed the entry to the Memorial to make the history of the Genocide forgotten. “We have showed our perception of a national and opposed those old perceptions which I call “kickback” perceptions. Some people have not even hesitated to give certain kickbacks under national events. We have showed the perception of the ideology of our power, our government, the revolution. And we oppose this perception to many perceptions existed before”, he said.

Pashinyan informed that they are also thinking of the events for the next year. He said if coronavirus is overcome, people will visit the Tsitsernakaberd like in the previous years, but the experience of this year’s events will be used for making the upcoming events more and more impressive.

This year on April 24 the traditional march to the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan didn’t take place due to the coronavirus. The Memorial was closed for all visitors. Instead, the government initiated alternative commemoration events. In particular, people sent their names, surnames to a phone number, which were later displayed on the walls of the Memorial.

