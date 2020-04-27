UAE sends medical aid to Armenia | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian recently held a telephone conversation with Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as highlighted the cooperation for fighting against the coronavirus. The Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi noted that his country is ready to support Armenia in any possible way, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.

Following the conversation between the Armenian President and the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on April 27 medical supplies were sent to Armenia by a special flight. The entire supply is a donation from the Government and people of the UAE as a sign of friendship and unique attitude towards Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

