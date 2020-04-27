Mezzo TV to broadcast works by Armenian composers – Public Radio of Armenia

Mezzo classical music channel will broadcast Aram Khachaturian’s Second Symphony and Avet Terterian’s Third Symphony performed by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra.

The agreement has been reached as a result of months-long negotiations between Mezzo TV and the Orchestra.

Each composition will have 10 broadcasts in June and July.

According to Sergey Smbatyan, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Orchestra, cooperation with renowned international platforms is important to them, as it allows to present Armenian culture to a wide audience of classical music lovers, specialists and music managers.

Mezzo TV is one of the most popular classical music platforms. The French TV channel broadcasts works by famous musicians, recordings of exclusive concerts, international festivals and presents music news.

