Khatchig Mouradian awarded Humanities War & Peace Initiative Grant

Professor Khatchig Mouradian was awarded a Humanities War & Peace Initiative Grant from Columbia’s Division of Humanities in the Arts and Sciences for his workshop and edited volume project on the literature of the Great War in the Middle East.

The Humanities War and Peace Initiative (HWPI) fosters the study of war and peace from the perspective of scholars in the Humanities, in conversation with colleagues from around Columbia and the world.

Generously supported by President Bollinger, this initiative aims to encourage creative thinking about the critical topic of war, with an ultimate goal of perpetuating a more peaceful world.

