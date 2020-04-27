Armenia schools skip exams for some grades | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. 4th and 9th graders in elementary schools in Armenia will not have to pass examinations at the end of the academic year amid the coronavirus pandemic, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arayik Harutyunyan said on social media.

He said that the students’ grades and records will be summed up electronically and considered examination grades. The same principle will also be used for 10th and 11th graders in high schools.

The minister earlier said that schools and universities will continue remote learning until the end of the 2020 academic year.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

Armen Press