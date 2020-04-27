Armenia NO2 pollution drops drastically amid lockdown | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. A drastic drop of nitrogen dioxide air pollution has been recorded in Armenia from April 1 to 16 compared to March 1 to 15 amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Environmental Monitoring and Information Center reported.

While the decrease in Yerevan is only 4%, the drop was 48% in Tsakhkadzor and 42% in Alaverdi. The biggest decrease in nitrogen dioxide pollution was recorded in Vanadzor with 49%.

The pollution dropped 12% in Kajaran, 36% in Hrazdan and 32% in Alaverdi.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

