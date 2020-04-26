Chinese company donates 2.5 tons of innovative disinfectants to Armenia – Public Radio of Armenia

The Chinese Hebei Youjie Weishi Technology Company has donated 200 boxes (2.5 tons) of innovative disinfectants to Armenia.

The humanitarian aid was handed over to Armenia during a solemn ceremony at the Embassy of Armenia to China.

In his opening remarks Ambassador Sergey Manasaryan expressed gratitude to Chinese partners for the assistance.

The Director of the Company presented their production and expressed hope that it would be possible to overcome the pandemic with joint efforts.

Th Armenian Embassy handed over a letter of gratitude to the company.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu