16-year-old boy killed in crash amid Los Angeles Armenian Genocide anniversary caravan

A 16-year-old boy was killed and three other teens were hurt in a rollover crash on the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles’ Jefferson Park neighborhood Friday. Witnesses reported the incident involved a car taking part in a caravan marking the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, authorities said, reports Armenian Mirror Spectator.

A 16-year-old boy was at the wheel of a 2019 Dodge Charger, with three other 16-year-old boys riding as passengers, when he lost control, according to the CHP.

“For reasons still under investigation, (the driver) failed to maintain control of (the Dodge) and collided into the center divider wall,” the CHP said in a written statement. The car flipped onto its roof, throwing one of the passengers from the wreckage.

All four teens were taken to a hospital where the victim who had been ejected from the car was pronounced dead, officials said.

The driver and two other passengers were being treated for injuries described by the CHP as moderate.

Investigators said they could not independently confirm the witness reports of the Dodge being involved in a caravan commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

