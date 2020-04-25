S.D.H.P. Messsge on 105th Anniversary of Armenian Genocide • MassisPost

We commemorate the 105th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide amid the devastating pandemic facing mankind. Even though we are restricted from gathering and marching in person, we are determined to pursue truth and justice for our cause.

All the while Turkey’s Government continues its denialism and refuses to reconcile with the heinous chapters of its recent past. Much to the chagrin of Turkey’s leadership, our efforts toward international recognition of the Armenian Genocide sees progress each year. Most recently, the United States Senate and House of Representatives affirmed their recognition of the Genocide by adopting twin resolutions. Turkey’s vain attempts to publicly pressure United States officials from adopting these resolutions failed.

We, yet again, extend our appreciation to the members of the U.S. Congress and to Turkish intellectuals who continue to pursue the truth. We also demand that Turkey’s government finally recognize the Genocide as historical fact and thereby open the channels of communication between Armenia and Turkey.

While the entire world is fighting the epidemic, we are grateful for the unity of the Armenian people and their humanitarian efforts. Armenians from around the world have demonstrated a charitable spirit for the underserved individuals and families. We are certain that with the combined efforts of Armenia and the Diaspora, we will overcome this difficult episode. With our renewed spirit and vigor, we will continue to raise our voices in the name of justice and the restoration of the rights of the Armenian people.

We remember and we demand.

S.D.H.P. Central Committee

April 24, 2020

