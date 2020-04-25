Armenian Hakob Ghasabian in the semi-final of the French The Voice – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenian Hakob Ghasabian in the semi-final of the French The Voice

Lille-born Armenian high-school student Hakob Ghasabian will perform in the semi-final of the French The Voice tonight.

Today’s knockout stage is the last step before the grand final show at Palais des Sports. Coach Pascal Obispo is due to select only three of the eight competitors.

Weeks ago, he captured the hearts of the jury composed of famous French stars Lara Fabian, Pascal Obispo, Amel Bent and Marc Lavoine with a wonderful performance to be selected to the project.

Hakob Ghasabian is a recipient of a number of awards. In 2016 he won the the classical music contest on the program “Prodigies” on France 2 at age 12.

Hakob has been singing for neighbors during the lockdown imposed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gepostet von Hakob Ghasabian am Mittwoch, 22. April 2020

Posted by Hakob Ghasabian on Friday, April 24, 2020

He dedicated a special performance to the memory of victims of the Armenian Genocide on April 24, 2020.

