105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide marked at Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin – Public Radio of Armenia

105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide marked at Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin

The 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide was commemorated at the Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin, the United Dioceses of Dublin and Glendalough inform.

The comemmorations usually centre around the Armenian Khachkar Memorial in the grounds of Christ Church Cathedral.

This year, due to restrictions on gatherings as a result of Covid–19, the annual service could not take place.

However, Archbishop Michael Jackson and Dean Dermot Dunne marked the day with an act of commemoration which included prayers and readings, some in Armenian, and songs.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu